Containers in Visio are coming to the web version of the app

Microsoft is adding a powerful new feature to Visio for the Web that will make it easier for users to organize and manage complex diagrams. Containers in Visio will be available to users soon, and here’s what it means.

As spotted in the Microsoft 365 Roadmap site, it will be rolled out starting in March 2024 for users with a Visio Plan 1 or Visio Plan 2 license.

Containers allow users to group shapes together and give them a title and a border. This can be useful for organizing related shapes into logical sections, such as different parts of a process flow or different systems in a network diagram.

Visio for the web is a simplified browser-based version of Visio on Office’s website, available to users with a Visio Plan 2 or Visio Plan 1 license. It is a good option for users who need to create and edit diagrams on the go, or who do not have access to a Windows device.

So, to dd a container to a Visio diagram, you can simply select the shapes they want to contain and then click the Container button on the Insert tab. Once a container has been added, you can then type a heading for the group of shapes and then format the container as desired.

Visio started rolling out back in late 2021 to commercial users worldwide.