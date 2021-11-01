Microsoft rolling out Visio to Microsoft 365 Commercial users worldwide

Microsoft today announced the roll out of Microsoft Visio web app to Microsoft 365 Commercial users worldwide. Microsoft expects to complete the rollout by end of January 2022. Rollout will continue to Government Community Cloud (GCC), GCC-High, and other sovereign clouds following the worldwide release. The new Visio web app is also available inside Teams with following capabilities:
- Adding flyout shapes, inserting and deleting shapes with connection healing, and changing shapes while preserving diagram layout and shape metadata
- Enjoying familiar layout features, such as auto align and distribute, and Smart Guides
- Auto-saving your work—enabled by default
- Using touch to work more naturally on a touch-enabled device
- Saving diagrams locally in PNG or JPEG format with customization options for resolution, background color, transparency, and size
- Adding hyperlinks to shapes that redirect to external sites, email addresses, files stored online, or pages within the same file.
Source: Microsoft
Comments