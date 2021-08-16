Samsung’s S21 series did not sell very well this year, with sales down 47% in the first half of the year.

The reason may be that the device was somewhat disappointing when it comes to features that fans have come to expect.

The same can certainly not be said for a fantasy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra created by Jermaine Smit, aka Concept Creator, in collaboration with LetsGoDigital.

His device features old Samsung favourites such as a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot, both missing from the Samsung Galaxy S21. It also includes long-overdue new technology such as an Under-Display selfie camera (though hopefully a better version than the one on the Fold 3) and 45W charging support (and in another throw-back, this is included in the box). Smit also imagines a larger camera bump that would be wobble-resistant, housing a variable aperture telephoto lens and laser auto-focus. The whole ensemble would be powered by an Exynos processor supplemented by an AMD GPU. The device would of course support Samsung’s S-Pen.

The specs of course sounds more like a wish-list than a realistic appraisal of what we can expect in around 6 months time. It seems unlikely Samsung would bring back the microSD card slot or headphone jack, and Samsung’s UDC technology does not appear ready for prime time yet.

Would Concept Creator’s fantasy device induce you to upgrade to the S22? Let us know below.