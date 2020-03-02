CoD Zombies creator Jason Blundell has left Call of Duty developer Treyarch after thirteen years of making games at the company.

“After thirteen fantastic, action-packed years, I am moving on from Treyarch,” Blundell announced. “During my time at the studio, I’ve been privileged to work on a variety of projects, wearing many hats along the way, with my time on the Zombies team proving to be quite special. It’s a team comprised of some of the most creative and talented developers in the industry, many of whom you never see because they’re behind the scenes shaping the direction of each experience.”

The CoD Zombies creator first Treyarch project was working on Call of Duty 3 as a producer. Coined as one of the creators of the Call of Duty: World at War’s iconic Nazi Zombies mode, Blundell has been a major driving force the company’s many CoD titles.

CoD Zombies has been an important factor of the series since its World at War interpretation, including Call of Duty: Mobile and more.

Treyarch released a statement regarding Blundell’s departure.