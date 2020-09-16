With the rampant success of Call of Duty Mobile, Activision appears to be trying to create a free-to-play CoD Warzone mobile port to capitalise on their battle royale success.

Warzone, a free-to-play battle royale game developed by Infinity Ward, has been a very successful venture over the past year. With millions of players, the multiplayer shooter will be a multi-year product for Activision compared to the series’ usual annual refresh.

With the success of Activision’s battle royale platform, there are alleged plans to create a CoD Warzone mobile port for Android and iOS devices.

According to a job listing picked up by CoD news website Charlie Intel, there are multiple references to a Warzone mobile version that is currently in the works at Infinity Ward.

“As ‘executive producer, features’, you will own product framing and player experience of a new AAA mobile FPS in the Call of Duty franchise,” reads the job description.