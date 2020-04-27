Coca-Cola selects Microsoft cloud to modernize its business

The Coca-Cola Company today announced a five-year agreement with Microsoft to standardize its business operations on Microsoft’s cloud. As part of this partnership, Coca-Cola will be using Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365, the Power Platform and Microsoft 365 (including Microsoft Teams). Based on these new services, the Coca-Cola Company will gain new insights and a 360-degree view of the business, and providing improved customer and employee experiences.

Key highlights of this partnership:

Once deployed, new Dynamics 365 AI-driven insights and real-time dashboards will allow call center managers to monitor performance metrics for overall employee satisfaction scores and benefit from real-time insights into which call topics are driving scores.

These investments will also enable The Coca-Cola Company to access the latest innovations in the Dynamics 365 portfolio of applications and expanding capabilities that offer a true 360-degree customer and business view, unifying processes and providing forward-looking intelligence, enabling employees to proactively drive decisions and action.

The Coca-Cola Company is also rolling out Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams worldwide, equipping employees with a single hub to connect and collaborate across chat, calling, meetings and documents.

On April 21, 2020, the company held a virtual quarterly earnings townhall meeting for employees using Microsoft 365 Live Events, which enables “broadcast-style” video presentations for large-scale audiences, both live and on demand.

“At The Coca-Cola Company, innovation and growth are key pillars of our business,” said Barry Simpson, senior vice president and chief information and integrated services officer of The Coca-Cola Company. “This partnership with Microsoft allows us to really step change our employee experience through replacing previously disparate and fragmented systems. These platforms allow us to deliver relevant, personalized experiences as we network our organization.”

“Coca-Cola is a pioneer and forward-thinking leader in its industry,” said Judson Althoff, executive vice president, Worldwide Commercial Business, Microsoft. “Today, the company is taking its digital innovation a step further, leveraging Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 and Azure to better connect people and opportunities through breakthrough productivity and powerful information management that will drive continued business success over the next decade.”

Source: Microsoft