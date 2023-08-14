Microsoft confirms these ClickOnce issues in Windows 10

In a recent entry on the health release page, Microsoft says that the team has been hard at work to fix these ClickOnce issues in Windows 10. The issue affects users on both the 22H2 and 21H2 versions.

Following the rollout of KB5028244 or subsequent updates, users have reported encountering prompts for installation when launching apps deployed through ClickOnce. The issue, which originated from the update released on July 25, 2023, has caused ClickOnce apps that were already installed and marked as “trusted” to repeatedly request installation upon launch.

To address this concern, Microsoft has provided a temporary workaround: users impacted by the ClickOnce app issue are advised to uninstall the affected application and then reinstall it. However, a more comprehensive solution has been implemented using Known Issue Rollback (KIR).

“Restarting your Windows device might help the resolution apply to your device faster. For enterprise-managed devices that have installed an affected update and encountered this issue can be resolved by installing and configuring a special Group Policy,” says Microsoft.

Read the official changelog here for 22H2 and 21H2.