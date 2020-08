Facebook has announced that users will soon be forced to switch to the New Facebook experience, first announced in May this year.

A new pop-up confirms that Classic Facebook is going away soon and explains the benefits of the New Facebook.com.

These include a cleaner layout, faster load times and the option of a dark mode.

Classic Facebook is set to go away forever in September, so those who love the look should savour it while it lasts.

