Meet Chuwi LarkBook, a 13.3-inch ultra-thin and portable laptop with an affordable price tag

Chuwi, a popular Chinese OEM, recently announced LarkBook, an ultra-thin and portable laptop with an affordable price tag. LarkBook comes with a 13.3-inch full HD display and weighs only 1kg. You can learn more about this laptop below.

Build quality:

LarkBook comes with a full metal body made of light aluminum and magnesium alloy. With a thickness of 11.9mm, you can carry it in a bag easily.

Performance:

LarkBook is powered by an Intel N4120 Gemini Lake processor with a turbo frequency of 2.4GHz to offer decent everyday performance. The integrated UHD 600 graphics will support graphics workloads.

Compared to the previous generation Intel N3350 processor, the performance has improved by 45% in single-core performance and 90% in multi-core performance. The fan-free cooling design allows the laptop to be quiet at all times, and also delivers great battery life.

Display and Audio:

The 13.3- inch fully laminated full HD IPS screen will enable a great visual experience. This laptop also supports DTS stereo sound through its four high-quality speakers.

LarkBook will be available for purchase for $399 in the near future. You can learn more information about this upcoming laptop here.