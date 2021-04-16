Chuwi CoreBook Xe with Intel Core i5, Iris Xe Max graphics and 512GB SSD will be available for just $599

Popular Chinese OEM Chuwi has announced a laptop called Corebook Xe. The Chuwi CoreBook Xe is powered by a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD (with support for M.2 expansion). The main highlight of this laptop is its graphics power. Corebook Xe is powered by Intel’s first discrete graphics card, Iris Xe Max featuring 4GB video memory. According to Chuwi, Iris Xe Max delivers better performance than a NVIDIA MX450 GPU.

The CoreBook Xe will be available on April 20, 2021 and will cost $599 after the $100 off limited time promo. You can find the details from the link below.

Source: Chuwi