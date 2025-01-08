Chrome on iOS will soon open YouTube Incognito links directly in Incognito mode

Note that this applies only to links and not to videos

Google Chrome on iOS is testing a new feature called “YouTube Incognito experience.” This feature will allow users to open links from YouTube Incognito mode directly in Chrome’s Incognito mode so that private browsing works the same way on both apps.

Currently, when you tap on a link from YouTube Incognito mode, it opens in a regular Chrome tab, which could compromise your privacy. So, with the new feature being tested behind a flag, links clicked within YouTube’s incognito mode will automatically open in Chrome private mode to double down that your browsing history is not recorded.

“YouTube Incognito experience flag,” the commit message reads.

“Enable the opening of links from YouTube incognito in Chrome incognito,” Google describes the flag. It adds, “When enabled, the links from YouTube incognito will be opened in Chrome incognito.”

As we reported before, Chrome will likely show a bottom sheet message in Incognito mode when redirection takes place to inform the user, “”You’re in Chrome incognito. Chrome automatically opens YouTube incognito links in Incognito.” When the user acknowledges this by clicking “Got it,” the message will disappear.

It’s pretty much a big deal because, well, besides no browsing history being recorded, you’re also protected from tracking and unwanted targeted advertisements in Chrome Incognito. Note that this applies only to links and not to videos.

In recent years, users have become increasingly concerned about online privacy and data tracking. Google has been actively working on improving privacy features across its apps. The new “YouTube Incognito Experience” feature for Chrome on iOS is part of Google’s broader effort to address these concerns and provide users with more control over their online activities.

Before this, Google also Google also tightened its security belts for insecure non-HTTPS websites. On Android, users will soon get the “Always use secure connections” setting that keeps your browser secure when accessing these websites.