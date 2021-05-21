Over the last few days multiple users have been reporting issues with Chrome suddenly crashing on Windows 10, often preceded by pop-ups originating from their extensions.

One user reports:

Seemingly out of nowhere ~15 minutes ago, Google Chrome stopped working for me. My extensions crashed and all pages (including Chrome pages like settings) refuse to load. The screen is completely blank, and the tab is simply labeled “Untitled” with a frowning folder next to it.

The Chrome support team has acknowledged the issue, saying:

It appears that this is to do with the User Data directory which stores information on the current install.

They suggest 3 workarounds:

Re-run the Chrome installer, which may repair the issue. This means downloading Chrome and executing the installer again. Run the Beta version of Chrome until Google pushes out a fix. Clear the Chrome User Data directory

The last procedure is not recommended, as it may cause you to lose your data such as saved passwords and bookmarks if they have not been synced to the cloud.

If you are desperate however here is how to do that:

Close any open Chrome instance

Open File Explorer and navigate to: %LOCALAPPDATA%\Google\Chrome\User Data

Delete the “Local State” file from the directory (ensure you have a backup!)

Re-Open Chrome

Of the 3 options, running the Beta version of Chrome seems to be the simplest and safest until Google releases a fix.

Have any of our readers run into this issue? Let us know below.

via Neowin