Chrome for Android will redact sensitive information even during tab switching

It will function across the entire webpage as well as during tab switching.

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

As the Android 15 release for Pixel phones is just around the horizon, Google is adding more security features to Chrome, its popular mobile browser. Chrome for Android will soon redact sensitive information when you’re screensharing: both on tab previews when you’re switching tabs and on the page itself.

Google has now added a flag in Chrome Canary, its experimental channel, as spotted by the browser’s enthusiasts. It reads, “When (the flag is) enabled, if a tab switching surface provides a preview of a tab that contains sensitive content, the screen is redacted during screen sharing, screen recording, and similar actions.”

But, as the flag later points out, the feature will only work if you’re on Android V or above.

This builds up from our previous report, in which we initially spotted a somewhat similar flag with almost identical wordings but for the entirety of a web page instead of during a tab-switching process. This “sensitive content protection” feature will let you redact sensitive information, such as passwords and credit card details, also during screen sharing and recording.

Google also added easier incognito tab switching and an upgraded Safety Check feature for mobile devices, as the company is looking to tighten up its security belt. Android 15 is launching for Google Pixel phones on October 15, but the latest Android version was launched for general availability back in early September this year.