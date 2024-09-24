Google Photos got its most important update: AI-powered presets for video editing

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google Photos now has AI in it. That’s not new. Google brought AI-powered editing for photos a while ago as a part of its recent big push to keep up with , and now, we’re also getting AI-powered presents for video editing on both Android and iOS, among others.

Besides that, in a recent product update, Google also mentioned that the new AI-powered video editor on Android now features a well-revamped interface with easy access to essential editing tools.

Those tools include an updated trim tool for precise cuts, an auto-enhance button for color correction and stabilization, and a speed tool for adjusting video pacing.

“These presets can automatically trim the video, adjust lighting, control speed, or apply effects like dynamic motion tracking of main subject, zooming in the main action, or applying slow-mo with just a few taps,” Google says about the AI-powered presets.

The rollout of this update has begun and will continue in the coming weeks, especially with the Android 15 release for Pixel phones just around the corner.

A while ago, Google also launched a feature called “Add Me” for its Pixel 9 phones, which allows you to merge two photos—one of a group and another of an individual—into a single image that includes everyone.

The Pixel 9 also boasts upgraded camera features, including improved lenses, an HDR+ imaging pipeline, AI-powered Magic Editor, and enhanced Night Sight for better night photography, along with 8K video capabilities.

There’s also the “Ask Photos” feature powered by Gemini that lets you ask the AI chatbot about whatever it is in your gallery, and it understands the context of those pictures.