About a week ago, we reported Google is working to bring Google Assistant to the Chrome browser on Android by introducing the voice assistant in the Omnibox of the browser. The feature is now available for the Chrome Canary users.

Those using Chrome Canary on their Android smartphone can browse Chrome://flags and then search for Assistant. Now, a flag named Omnibox Assistant Voice will appear, you’ll need to enable the flag. Lastly, to complete the process, relaunch the browser.

Google Assistant in the Omnibox will essentially replace Android’s built-in voice search, meaning Google Assistant will now take charge of all the voice searches in the browser. You may also see the old microphone icon in the Chrome address bar getting replaced with the Google Assistant logo in the coming days.

Google started to work on replacing the old voice search with its Assistant a long time back. Last year, the search giant replaced the old voice search with the Google Assistant in the Google app. The company also introduced its voice assistant to the Pixel launcher last year.

Google Assistant in Chrome is currently in the testing phase, so the experience may not be as good as you’d expect, but if you’re still interested in trying it, you can download and install Chrome Canary on your Android smartphone from this link.

via: Techdows