Check out the official launch video of the new Samsung Galaxy Book S

Back in August last year, Samsung announced the Samsung Galaxy Book S, a Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Always Connected PC. The Galaxy Book S comes with Snapdragon 8cx processor, 8 GB RAM and 256 or 512 GB storage (up to 1 TB of expandable storage). After a long delay, Samsung started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Book S from yesterday. Samsung will start shipping this laptop from Feb 13th. In addition to Samsung, Microsoft Store, Verizon and Sprint will also be selling this laptop. Samsung has now released the official launch video of Galaxy Book S, check it out above.

Highlights of Galaxy Book S:

Galaxy Book S brings lightweight and durable together in a purposeful design to keep you mobile. Just 11.8mm of thickness and a weight under 1kg lets you bring your device wherever you go while the solid clamshell form provides stability to let you type for hours without fatigue.

Stay connected and unhindered to focus on the task at hand. The Snapdragon 8cx platform delivers a superior Always On, Always Connected1 PC computing experience with extreme performance for amazing graphics, powerful productivity, and incredible battery life2.

Take your Galaxy Book S out the door and don’t look back. The 42Wh battery lasts for up to 25 hours3 of video playback on a single charge. Spend long hours binge watching, drafting reports or writing lecture notes without giving the charger a second thought.

Charging your Samsung Galaxy Book S is easy with a USB Type C adapter that frees you from having to carry large adapters around to charge your device. The widespread Type C standard frequently used for your other devices lets you charge directly from outlets or other Type C ports.

Power up and log in with just one touch. A merged power button and fingerprint sensor lets you start up your Samsung Galaxy Book S and log in at the same time. The natural and easy-to-reach location makes accessing your device as easy as pressing a single key.

You can pre-order the Galaxy Book S here for $999. If you pre-order the device, you can get $100 Samsung Credit.