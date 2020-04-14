Like Google, Apple has released a tool to help governments and authorities see how well their citizens are complying with lockdown rules which require most people stay at home if at all possible.

The tool provides a look at both country level and for major cities, and appears to be relatively up to date.

The data, which cover 63 regions, is collected from Apple Maps, and Tim Cook notes:

While protecting your privacy, we are sharing aggregated mobility data from Apple Maps to help public health authorities learn how people travel in their communities and to provide valuable insights to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The report can be viewed at Apple here.