Apple’s Powerful Xcode Update: ChatGPT Integration Transforms App Development

On June 10, 2025, Apple announced that Xcode will now support ChatGPT and a range of third-party AI models. Developers using Xcode can access these tools to generate code, fix bugs, and get suggestions directly within their development environment. Apple’s move puts Xcode in direct competition with Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot, which has offered similar features for some time.

Apple’s integration lets developers choose from multiple AI models, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, to help with code completion, documentation, and even code translation. The devs can pick the model that works best for their workflow. Apple says this flexibility will help developers work faster and reduce repetitive tasks.

Starting today, all new AI features will be available and are built into the latest version of Xcode. Developers can opt in to use these tools, and Apple has added controls to manage privacy and data sharing. Apple promises that code suggestions and completions will be processed securely, with options for keeping data on-device or sending it to the cloud, depending on the selected model.

This update signals Apple’s commitment to keeping Xcode competitive with other developer tools. By opening up to third-party models, Apple is giving developers more options and control over how they build apps.

