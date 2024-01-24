ChatGPT gets one step closer to competing with Google Assistant

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

The latest beta update for ChatGPT on Android introduces a new feature: a persistent assistant overlay that lets you interact with ChatGPT over any app. This means you can now access ChatGPT’s knowledge and abilities, whether reading an article, composing an email, or even playing a game. No more switching apps or interrupting your workflow.

You can now add a shortcut in your Quick Settings panel that opens ChatGPT’s Assistant overlay. It was seen on Twitter.

We earlier revealed that the ChatGPT assistant could be on its way, as the APK teardown showed:

Code suggests the potential for setting ChatGPT as the default assistant app, enabling access through hot words or specific gestures. This functionality, however, is not yet fully implemented.

A currently disabled Quick Settings tile suggests a shortcut to launch an assistant mode within the app. The code also indicates this feature might require a ChatGPT Plus subscription, but confirmation is pending.

As observed in the video, the assistant takes some time to respond. However, it is currently in beta, and we can expect almost instant responses from it in the future.

Additionally, Google is working on integrating Bard with Google Assistant and replacing it. This will create new competition between Microsoft, which supports OpenAI, and Google.