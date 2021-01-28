Keanu Reeves is the new sexy and that means that everyone wants to go John Wick on his long… Anyways, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED has taken down a recently created mod that allows players to sleep with the slippery Silverhand.

Reported by Eurogamer, the original mod allowed players to romance characters that were unavailable to romance in the game’s release form. Instead of being limited to the game’s Joytoy workers, players could now sleep with Judy, Panam and, of course, Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand.

The mod was very rudimentary. While players could finally do the do with the virtual recreation of deceased rockstar Johnny Silverhand keeps his clothes on and has the voice of another character.

Unfortunately, CD Projekt RED has consulted the mod due to the use of Keanu Reeves’ likeness in the Johnny Silverhand model. While players are allowed to make these kinds of modifications to Cyberpunk 2077, modders will need explicit permission from the actor in this one case.

“Our most important rule regarding user-generated content, game mods in particular, is that it can’t be harmful towards others,” CDPR said to Eurogamer. “In the case of model swaps, especially those that involve explicit situations, it can be perceived as such by the people who lent us their appearance for the purpose of creating characters in Cyberpunk 2077.

“Therefore, when making fan content, creators have to make sure they’ve got permission from all the concerned parties (which might be people other than CD Projekt Red). For the characters we’ve invented for the game, we broadly permit you to tweak the game at will and just have fun. When it comes to models of real people whom we’ve asked to participate in the game, we kindly ask you to refrain from using them in any situation that might be found offensive if you don’t have their explicit permission.”

With so many real-life celebrities and internet influencers populating popular locales of Night City, modders are going to have to be a bit more careful about who they modify and the context for which they modify them. For example, don’t make Hideo Kojima pole dance. Don’t do it. Don’t.