Canva-owned Affinity to have its own native support for Snapdragon X Elite AI chips

When Qualcomm first launched the AI-powered Snapdragon X Elite chip, the premise of the computing’s future seemed to be bright. Since then, a lot of support for Arm64-based devices started popping up. And now, Canva-owned Affinity announced that it’s become the first creative software suite to adopt support for the latest chip.

Announced on X, Ash Hewson, the CEO of Affinity, said on Wednesday that Affinity will soon provide “end-to-end support” for these latest chips. With over 3 million creative users, the Adobe competitor provides all sorts of possibilities from basic photo editing to complex vector and graphic design.

“We’ve been blown away with the level of performance we can achieve with these latest Snapdragon X Elite devices. And of course, that all comes down to that silicon having a high-powered CPU with a high-powered GPU with unified memory, of course, is absolutely perfect for our type of applications,” he said.

Affinity provides a comprehensive design and photo editing suite for Windows, Mac, and iPad, including vector graphics creation (Affinity Designer), advanced photo editing (Affinity Photos), and professional page layout tools (Affinity Publisher).

Snapdragon X Elite’s powerful sister, the X Plus, also arrived for Windows on Arm PCs not too long ago. The core of the chip is the Qualcomm Oryon CPU, with up to 37% faster & 55% more energy-efficient performance than its competitor.