The iPhone 13 is overall a relatively minor update except for large improvements to the camera, with larger sensors, HDR improvements, new sensor-shift optical image stabilization, a new cinematic mode and new photographic style filters.

For current iPhone users there is of course no question about whether its worth the upgrade, but Android users may wonder whether all the work Apple put in is enough to convince them to switch to another platform.

YouTube channel MrWhostheBoss have tried to answer the question by testing Apple’s flagship, the iPhone 13 Pro Max against Samsung’s Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in 12 categories, such as low-light photography, zoom, slow-motion, portrait mode and many more.

See the results of the comparison in his video below: