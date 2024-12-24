Call of Duty: World at War has just been quietly added to Microsoft Store

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has just quietly added Call of Duty: World of War to the Microsoft Store, fueling more on the rumor that the Redmond tech giant is launching more COD titles to Xbox Game Pass.

Eagled-eyed folks over at @eXtas1stv spotted the Store’s new addition on PC but without achievement support. The 2008 classic first-person shooter is expected to join Game Pass in May, alongside Singularity.

In response to queries, the reliable Xbox leaker also clarified that another Call of Duty title is set for March, but no additional Call of Duty games will be released before then, with May exclusively featuring World at War.

Previously, classic Call of Duty games such as Call of Duty 1, Call of Duty 2, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, and Call of Duty: United Offensive have appeared on the Microsoft Store, fueling speculation that they may soon join Game Pass. This aligns with a trend of older titles being added to Game Pass after appearing on the Store.

The success of Black Ops 6 is so massive that Microsoft is eyeing to add more COD games to Xbox Game Pass.

Launched in October, the game marked a record-breaking launch for Microsoft, becoming the biggest release in franchise history and significantly boosting Game Pass subscriptions.

According to Circana’s analysis, US spending on physical and digital games also declined in November due to the game’s availability on Game Pass, with an 8% increase in game subscriptions.