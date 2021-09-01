Call of Duty, as well as a number of online FPS games, are currently embroiled in a cheating epidemic that no one seems to be able to get on top of, but Activision is certainly trying, and they’re calling out cheaters doing it.

“We know what you’re doing … we’re coming for you,” Call of Duty claimed during a recently released Twitter video that shows a live reaction from a cheater discovering that their accounts are banned.

The video, which is surprisingly congratulatory towards Activision, showed a clip from “Rushman360” who announced that all of their accounts have been banned, presumably by a hardware ban, while they weren’t playing.

The message of “this is not a drill: If you cheat, we are coming for you” is one that players definitely want to hear at the moment considering the state of the game, however with PC anti-cheat not due to arrive in Warzone until later this year, the statement feels a little hollow.

With Call of Duty: Vanguard, and a new map for Call of Duty: Warzone, due to release later this year, Activision will have their hands full dealing with a new influx of players, some of whom will undoubtedly be either cheating or complaining about said cheating, before the introduction of the anti-cheat system which is coming post-launch.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is currently due to launch November 5th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Battle.net, with a surprising lack of Activision branding thanks to the recent lawsuit.