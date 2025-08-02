Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 New Season Is Arriving on August 7, Know More Here

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone will roll out Season 5, spotlighting Microsoft’s expanding influence across major game franchises. The upcoming update hits both titles on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Players can expect a large drop of new content, including fresh multiplayer maps, weapons, and operator skins, as well as changes to the Warzone experience.

This season marks another clear move by Microsoft to reinforce Call of Duty’s place as a pillar of its gaming portfolio. With Black Ops 6, new maps such as Tokyo and Dam are set to offer varied layouts and fast-paced skirmishes for multiplayer fans. Warzone will see a range of gameplay tweaks aimed at spicing up battle royale matches just ahead of the late-summer gaming rush.

Operators will have access to a batch of new weapons and themed bundles. Ranked Play updates are also in the mix, promising a shake-up of leaderboards as the new content arrives. PlayStation users aren’t left out, with an exclusive Lockpick weapon blueprint landing as part of the launch.

Activision, now under Microsoft’s umbrella following the blockbuster acquisition, continues to push Call of Duty as a flagship live service. The August 7 update underscores how Microsoft’s backing can amplify high-stakes competitive shooters, especially as both new and veteran players race to unlock rewards and test out the latest arsenal.

