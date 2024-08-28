Building AI apps for business takes time. Nvidia's NIM Agent Blueprints simplify that process

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

When Nvidia first launched its Nvidia AI Enterprise back in 2021, it was a promising start for businesses. The software suite—optimized VMware vSphere 7— lets enterprises run AI apps on virtualized data centers, providing such a performance that’s comparable to bare-metal servers.

Now, we’re getting an addition that simplifies how we build AI apps for enterprises. It’s Nvidia’s new NIM Agent Blueprints, and it’s a part of the AI Enterprise platform.

In its announcement, Nvidia says that the NIM Agent Blueprints are a catalog of customizable AI workflows that help enterprises build and deploy these generative AI apps. For companies, this is a good piece of news, because it can help them develop AI solutions for use cases like customer service, drug discovery, and data extraction from PDFs.

The NIM Agent Blueprints—three available now, more to come—include pre-trained models reference code, and deployment tools, allowing businesses to integrate and continuously refine AI applications using their data. And the best part of it is that it’s free to use, and you can even use Meta’s latest Llama 3.1 405B.

Enterprises have been moving beyond basic generative AI tasks to develop more advanced apps using AI agents customized with their own data. But, still, creating and deploying these agents remains a complex process, and this is where Nvidia’s NIM Agent Blueprints come as a solution.

“With the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite, IT professionals at the hundreds of thousands of enterprises that use vSphere for compute virtualization can now support AI with the same tools they use to manage large-scale data centers and hybrid cloud environments,” Nvidia promises.