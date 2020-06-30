Bridgestone and Microsoft partner to develop world’s first tyre damage monitoring system

Data shows that 30% of all vehicle accidents caused by technical issues are tyre relates issues. To prevent the accidents caused by tyre relates issues, Bridgestone has partnered with Microsoft to develop the new Tyre Damage Monitoring System (TDMS). It is a first-of-its-kind system that will detect tyre damage issues in real-time.

This new system uses Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP) cloud framework together with existing sensor data, from hardware that is already installed, and uses algorithms to detect events affecting the tyre surface and carcass. The driver can then be immediately notified of the hazard and act accordingly to remedy the situation.

Bridgestone’s new Tyre Damage Monitoring System is available to all vehicle fleets and OEM’s that use MCVP.

Laurent Dartoux, CEO and President of Bridgestone EMIA, says: “Digital is such a huge part of what we do today at Bridgestone; it’s imperative that we work with industry-leading partners who can support our needs today and in the future. By teaming up with Microsoft, we have the opportunity to bring our Tyre Damage Monitoring System to millions of drivers, offering them better safety and peace of mind.”

“Microsoft partners with mobility companies to support their transformation into smart mobility services providers. With the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform, our mission is to help businesses accelerate the delivery of safe and personalized connected mobility experiences. Using MCVP, Bridgestone has created Tyre Damage Monitoring System that offers a remarkable contribution to road safety and proves how the collaboration between industry leaders can unlock new business opportunities ahead”, said Tara Prakriya, General Manager, Azure Mobility, and Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform at Microsoft.

Source: Bridgestone