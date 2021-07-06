Breaking: Pentagon cancels the $10 JEDI cloud contract awarded to Microsoft

As expected, Pentagon today announced the cancellation of $10 billion JEDI cloud contract which was awarded to Microsoft.

“With the shifting technology environment, it has become clear that the JEDI Cloud contract, which has long been delayed, no longer meets the requirements to fill the DoD’s capability gaps,” DoD spokesperson commented on the cancellation of the contract.

In addition to cancellation of the $10 billion contract, DoD will be following multi-cloud approach in the future.

“The Department intends to seek proposals from a limited number of sources, namely the Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) and Amazon Web Services (AWS), as available market research indicates that these two vendors are the only Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) capable of meeting the Department’s requirements,” the DoD said.

Despite winning the Pentagon’s $10 billion JEDI contract all the way back in October 2019, Microsoft was not able to start working on delivering a revamp of the US military’s IT infrastructure due to repeat litigation from loser Amazon.

Source: DoD