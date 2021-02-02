Despite winning the Pentagon’s $10 billion JEDI contract all the way back in October 2019, Microsoft has still not been able to start working on delivering a revamp of the US military’s IT infrastructure due to repeat litigation from loser Amazon.

Now Business Insider reports that to make the issue go away the Pentagon may simply cancel the contract and start over, possibly with multiple cloud providers.

The hope is that by re-running the contract the years of litigation by Amazon may be avoided, but we suspect Microsoft will not be too happy. Microsoft has accused Amazon of improperly accessing the details of their bid to undercut them, and re-running the bidding process will only compound this. Microsoft has previously said, “Now that Amazon has this retained knowledge of Microsoft’s proprietary information, a complete re-do can only hurt Microsoft and benefit Amazon.”

Of course, Amazon may hope that the absence of a certain Donald Trump from the White House would improve their chances of winning immensely, though Microsoft has always maintained “… the facts will show they (DoD) ran a detailed, thorough and fair process in determining the needs of the warfighter were best met by Microsoft.”

