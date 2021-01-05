Bose announces the new Bose Sport Open Earbuds with OpenAudio technology

Bose today announced the new Bose Sport Open Earbuds, a truly wireless sport earbuds with OpenAudio technology. Bose designed these earbuds specifically for workouts with a contoured earhook attached to a new kind of enclosure that sits above the ear canal.

Instead of going inside your ears, Bose Sport Open Earbuds rest right on top. The Bose OpenAudio technology directs high-quality sound toward you and away from everyone else, while leaving your ears completely open.

The Bose Sport Open Earbuds costs $199.95 and you can pre-order it today.

Highlights of Bose Sport Open Earbuds:

Bose Sport Open Earbuds Measure 48 mm wide x 55 mm high and weigh a mere 14 grams per bud.

Each enclosure uses a tiny dipole transducer placed and positioned for loud-and-clear personal audio that stays at the ear — and “cancels” out everywhere else.

An advanced microphone system is also engineered for clarity when you’re talking with family, friends, and your VPA, isolating your voice by reducing the interference of wind and noise, and isolating their voice from being audible to others.

For a rock-solid connection, the Bose Sport Open Earbuds integrate an etched antenna and Bluetooth 5.1.

One button on the left bud lets you access your phone’s native assistant, and one button on the right bud does virtually everything else with straight forward push combinations to power on and off; play, pause, and skip songs; or answer, decline, and end calls.

The Bose Sport Open Earbuds are built and tested to last with an IPX4 rating and 8 hours of battery life.

They’re equally compatible with iOS and Android devices.

And they come with a protective carrying case, charging base, and the Bose Music App to access additional features.

Source: Bose