Bose’s upcoming AirPods Pro competitor leaked online

Despite being a leader in the premium headphones market, Bose was not able succeed in the truly wireless earbuds market. After several delays, Bose is now planning to launch its premium truly wireless earbuds to take on Apple AirPods Pro, Sony WF-1000XM3 and others. The upcoming Bose QuietComfort Earbuds will deliver advanced noise cancelling functions, deep rich bass and great sound in a comfortable design.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds features:

The world’s most effective noise cancelling

Breakthrough Acoustic Innovations for great sound

Stayhear Max tips that are soft and secure

A custom-designed microphone array for great calling experience

Up to 6 hours battery life

Sweat and weather resistant

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are expected to be available in the coming months.