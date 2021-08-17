Upcoming Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC wireless headphones details leaked

Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones was launched in 2016 and it is one of the most popular wireless headphones in the market. Last year, Bose announced Bose headphones 700 with improved noise cancellation, touch controls and more. Today, WinFuture leaked the upcoming Bose QuietComfort 45, the true successor to the popular QC35 model. As you can see from the image above, the QC45 will feature physical buttons and the traditional industrial design.
Bose QuietComfort 45 features:
- World class Active Noise Cancellation.
- Aware mode to hear what’s around you at the press of a button
- Deep, clear sound from the Active EQ and TriPort® technology
- 24 hours battery life with fast charging support
- Light weight design for maximum comfort
- Expected retail price: $329
Source: WinFuture
