If you have already purchased the major new game releases of February 2022, the most recent GeForce Game Ready drivers are a must-have. The drivers are refined with help from developers and extensively tested across thousands of hardware configurations to assure supreme performance. They also include the latest performance tweaks and bug fixes to make the best gaming experience for gamers. Some of the game titles the driver is supporting are the Elden Ring, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, GRID Legends, and Total War: Warhammer III.

Elden Ring

The joint effort of Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin produced this magnificent action-adventure RPG game, which is set in the dark fantasy world of the Lands Between. Highlighting combat and exploration, the players need to defeat enemies and the demigods. And with the GeForce Game Ready driver, players will be able to experience the game’s co-op and competitive play in the best way possible.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

This major expansion for Destiny 2 is a first-person shooter video game that would definitely benefit from the GeForce Game Ready driver. With the boost in performance it can bring alongside the latest display technologies, you will enjoy the game’s new missions, Player versus Player maps, player gear, Player versus Environment locations, a new raid, and weaponry.

Total War: Warhammer III

The turn-based strategy/real-time tactics video game immerses you in a non-stop thrill as you lead your armies and manage settlements. Explore this world of war, enter the Realm of Chaos, and feel the action flawlessly with the aid of GeForce Game Ready drivers.

GRID Legends

Wake up the inner racer in you with this racing video game developed by Codemasters. Enjoy GRID Legends’ broad selection of vehicles and locations with GeForce Game Ready driver that can make you feel more connected to each race.

Want the best game experience every time you play? Considering the GeForce Game Ready driver? Use GeForce Experience for easy and fast downloading and installation, and you’re ready to go.