Security cameras can be pretty expensive, but not in the case of Blurams Dome Lite 2. It is much cheaper than other brands, and here’s the bigger news: it’s currently on sale and you can save up to $25.

Blurams Dome Lite 2 is one of the most affordable security cameras in the market. Yet, you’ll be surprised at the cam’s features that make it look like a high-end item.

With a white body measuring 3.27 x 3.27 x 4.33 inches, the Dome Lite 2 seems to be just another piece of home decor in your home. Nonetheless, it is jam-packed with all the handy features you need to keep an eye on your home when you’re away.

The camera works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks only and has a 2K resolution that is decent enough to give you clear views of any space. At night, the camera is aided with eight LED beads with IR-cut. This gives it an extra ability to see objects up to 22 feet away.

The camera head itself is designed to move vertically and even 360-degree horizontally. What’s more, you can control the camera’s movement using the Blurams app. It can also move by itself to assure 5-star security. Using smart AI detection (detection sensitivity is adjustable), it will follow unexpected movements if a human, motion, or abnormal sound is detected in your house. Then, it’ll send you instant alerts on your phone while automatically recording and saving a 10 to 15 seconds alert video to the cloud. And to startle any intruders, you can take advantage of the Dome Lite 2’s siren and two-way audio. On the other hand, if you are concerned about your privacy, the cam comes with a Sleep Mode.

The Blurams Dome Lite 2 also works with Google Assistant and Alexa. Using an additional device like Echo Show 5, you can give orders and see a particular room right away.

Further, the Blurams IP camera works with IFTTT. This will let you link just about any set of smart devices, allowing them to work together. And through the app or official web portal of Blurams, you can view 4 cams in different rooms simultaneously! You can even share one camera with unlimited family members, so everyone can access its live stream and video recordings or use the PTZ (Pan/Tilt/Zoom) feature. To do it, just download the Burams App and invite them to your account. You can also easily remove camera sharing anytime you want.

Keeping the videos recorded by the Blurams Dome Lite 2 is easy. It gives you two options for saving the files: a 128 GB SD card or an optional 24/7 cloud recording. Nevertheless, new buyers can enjoy a one-month cloud free trial that lets you view the 7-day 24/7 video history for one month and a lifetime free 24-hour cloud storage of event video history.