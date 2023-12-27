Bluesky unveils new features and plans for open network in 2024

Bluesky, the decentralized social network, has introduced several new features to improve user experience and accessibility.

What is Bluesky?

It’s a decentralized, text-based social network currently in its early stages. Imagine it as a mix of the original Twitter (with its 280-character limit) and emphasizing user control and open standards.

This media player allows users to embed content from platforms such as YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify, and Twitch without the autoplay feature. This offers a more controlled multimedia experience than Twitter.

In addition, users can now easily remove unwanted content from their feeds and hide it from direct access.

Recently, it was announced that Bluesky posts can now be viewed by anyone, even without logging in. This allows for easy embedding and sharing of content outside the platform.

Additionally, Bluesky has addressed technical issues such as empty listings and crashes and has announced plans for “federation” in early 2024. This move would enable users to choose their hosting servers and potentially move accounts between them, making Bluesky a more open and user-controlled network, similar to Mastodon.

These updates paint a clear picture: Bluesky wants to be a user-centric, open alternative to Twitter. Bluesky is making a strong case with its focus on controlled media playback, post-filtering, public viewability, and future user autonomy. Whether it can dethrone the social media giant remains to be seen.