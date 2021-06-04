505 Games has confirmed that the acclaimed spiritual successor to Castlevania, from Koji Igarashi alongside developer ArtPlay, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is getting a sequel.

After rumours that the series would be getting a sequel surfaced last week, 505 Games has gone on to confirm that the sequel is real via Reddit, announcing that it’s in “very early planning” stages.

While this next game is being planned out, 505 Games noted in the announcement that “current development resources are focused on completing Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night’s upcoming content,” so it may be some time till we hear anything more.

In a roadmap released in November of last year, it outlined that Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is set to receive two new modes, a “Chaos Mode” and a “VS. Mode” in Q1 of 2021, with more to come in Q2, none of which we’ve seen so far, so the sequel will have to wait its turn.

Even if it’ll take some time, this is undoubtedly great news for fans who’re wanting more from Koji Igarashi, especially as Lewis called Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night was a “ brilliant and bombastic Metroidvania,” in our review.