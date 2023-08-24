Microsoft fixes black screen issue in Windows 11 for Cloud PC users

It’s that time again for Beta channel insiders as Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build for its members. The build, 22621.2262 and 22631.2262 (KB5029339) brings a lot of exciting updates and fixes including one for the black screen issue in Windows 11.

As announced by Redmond officials, this update fixes an issue where removing a monitor while connected to a Cloud PC could result in a black screen with only a mouse visible.

The issue was first brought up in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23526 for Dev channel insiders last week. When users removed a monitor while connected to a Cloud PC, their screen would go black and only the mouse would be visible. This made it difficult to use the PC or to reconnect the monitor.

In addition to fixing this issue, the latest Insider Preview Build also includes a number of other changes and improvements, including a newly rejuvenated homepage for the Settings app, the new Windows Backup app, casting support, and more.

You can read Microsoft’s official full documentation of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.2262 and 22631.2262 (KB5029339) update here.