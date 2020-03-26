It only took three years to happen, but Gearbox Software has finally brought Borderlands to Nintendo Switch with Borderlands Legendary Collection.

Revealed through a surprise Nintendo Direct, alongside BioShock and XCOM announcements, the first three Borderlands games will be arriving on Nintendo’s handheld in May.

The Borderlands Legendary Collection will include Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel alongside all of their DLC expansions in one compact package.

Unfortunately for lovers of physical media, the Borderlands Legendary Collection will require a hefty download. While it’s nice to have all three games on Nintendo Switch, it would also be nice to actually own them.

Nevertheless, having all these awesome Borderlands experiences on Nintendo Switch has been my dream since The Big N unveiled the handheld/home console hybrid back in 2017. It took a while to get here, but thank God it’s here.

The Borderlands Legendary Collection will launch on Nintendo Switch on May 29th.

