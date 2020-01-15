BioShock games may soon be arriving on Nintendo Switch consoles after four game ratings for titles in the series have appeared on the Taiwanese games rating board.

The ratings were spotted by Lootpots, and consist of ratings for BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, and BioShock: The Collection.

As all four games have been listed and rated individually, it’s not too far-fetched to guess that each title may be available separately in case you don’t want to purchase the entire collection at once.

Of course, as this isn’t an official announcement, we have no release dates or prices for any of the games, but we’ll make sure that you know as soon as we do.

BioShock: The Collection consists of remastered editions of the original BioShock, BioShock 2, BioShock Infinite, and all single-player add-ons, which you can find detailed below.

BioShock:

The video series, “Director’s Commentary: Imagining BioShock,” featuring Ken Levine, creative director on BioShock and BioShock Infinite and Shawn Robertson, animation lead on BioShock and animation director on BioShock Infinite. Museum of Orphaned Concepts: Walk through a Rapture-inspired virtual museum that gives you a behind-the-scenes look at discarded concepts that never made it into the original game. Challenge Rooms: Outside the story of BioShock, tackle puzzles, splicers and Big Daddies. And achievements, of course.

BioShock 2:



Minerva’s Den: A self-contained BioShock story, presenting a side of Rapture you’ve never seen before. Use expanded combat abilities with the experimental Ion Laser and chaotic Gravity Well Plasmid, unique to Minerva’s Den, as you face off against the Lancer Big Daddy. Protector Trials: Take control of an Alpha Series Big Daddy woken out of hibernation just before the events of BioShock 2.

BioShock Infinite:

Burial at Sea – Episode 1 & 2 Add-On Packs: This major two-part DLC pack completes the BioShock trilogy by taking the series back to where it all began. Return to Rapture just before the events of the original BioShock! Clash in the Clouds Add-On Pack: Face 60 waves of challenges across four additional maps for leaderboard glory and unlock areas to explore in The Columbian Archaeological Society hub museum. Columbia’s Finest Pack: Combines the contents of the Industrial Revolution Pack and the Upgrade Pack and includes 500 Silver Eagles, five Lock Picks, six unique Gear items, and two weapon upgrades: Comstock’s China Broom Shotgun and Comstock’s Eagle Eye Sniper Rifle.

While, as a remaster, The Collection traditionally runs at 1080p, both the original Switch and the Switch Lite’s built in-screen only support 720p. The original Switch does support 1080p if docked to a monitor or TV that also supports 1080p, but the Switch Lite can’t be docked, meaning BioShock could look a little worse than normal if you opt to purchase it on a Switch Lite.

If you’re into your graphics, you might want to look into purchasing BioShock on a high-end PC, Xbox One X, or PlayStation 4 instead. If you’re just here for a good time and aren’t too fussed about things looking polished, you’ll probably be just fine with the Switch versions.