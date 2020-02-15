The Bing team is always looking for ways to improve the search engine. The team has started testing a new feature that could potentially help users look for the exact search query.

The new feature will prompt additional questions to the user to narrow down or filter search results. For instance, we tried searching for “Blue Screen” and Bing asked, “what version of Windows are you looking for”. We saw similar questions for other broad searches as well. This should help users narrow down search results and get relevant information.

The feature is not actually brand new and something similar to this has been available on Google for some time now. However, Bing’s feature is more accurate than Google and filters down information better than Google.

Via OnMSFT