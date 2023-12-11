Bing Image Creator storage could be bumped from 50 to 90 Days, OneDrive integration a possibility

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Users of Bing Image Creator, Microsoft’s AI-powered tool for generating unique images, can currently save images only for 50 days, which means images disappear after 50 days from storage. However, there’s good news: Microsoft plans to increase the storage duration to 90 days.

This update was confirmed by Microsoft’s Mikhail Parakhin on Twitter. He explained that the current 50-day limit is due to storage costs, but the team is working on extending it to 90 days to provide users with a better experience.

Yes, currently we save it for 50 days, working on extending to 90. Can't keep forever yet due to the storage costs. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) December 10, 2023

Parakhin also mentioned a potential long-term solution – integrating OneDrive with Bing Image Creator. This would allow users to store their creations in their OneDrive account, which offers significantly more storage space and time than the current 50-day limit.

Although there is no official confirmation yet, Parakhin’s remarks suggest that the Bing Image Creator team is actively contemplating integrating OneDrive. This would be a valuable enhancement for users who rely on the tool and want to ensure that their creations are saved.

In the meantime, users can expect the storage duration for their saved images to increase to 90 days. This update will give them more time to access and use their Bing Image Creator creations before they disappear.