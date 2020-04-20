Microsoft Bing partners with GoFundMe to help small businesses affected by COVID-19

Microsoft Bing today announced its partnership with GoFundMe to help small businesses affected by COVID-19. Any small business owner having a Bing Places for Business account can now easily set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to get financial support from the community. To maximize the reach of fundraiser, Microsoft Bing will promote the GoFundMe fundraiser on the Bing local listing page.

The GoFundMe Small Business Relief Initiative is intended to support our local businesses facing financial loss. Make a difference today by donating or starting a fundraiser.

Here’s how it works:

Create or sign in to your Bing Places for Business account

Once you’re signed in, click the “Get Started” button in the “Set up a GoFundMe fundraiser” module in your Bing Places dashboard to go to the GoFundMe fundraiser creation page

Follow the prompts on GoFundMe as directed, and your fundraiser will now show up on Bing local listing pages, where customers can click directly to your GoFundMe to donate

In the coming weeks, Bing will also add support for existing GoFundMe campaigns.

Source: Bing