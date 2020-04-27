While Google has remained relatively quiet regarding their video game streaming service Google Stadia, the company have scheduled a big announcement for tomorrow.

On April 28th, Google will be holding a Stadia Connect digital event to showcase the next wave of games and features coming to the platform.

The Stadia Connect livestream will allow fans to “hear from the team and see a few new games coming to Stadia”. With Google being relatively quiet surrounding the service after launch, this is a nice change of pace.

The livestream will commence on Tuesday, April 28th at 9AM PT / 6PM CET/ 5PM BST.

Google recently released the free version of Google Stadia to everyone, with two months of free Stadia Pro to try out the service.

With the service still only available to use on a limited selection of devices, Google brought in a customer base of over 225,000 potential players. While not a staggering number, it is larger than the service’s 150,000 install base during the service’s launch window.