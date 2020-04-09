Google recently announced that the company is giving away two full months of Google Stadia Pro to anyone with a Gmail address. However, that’s not all – the basic version of Google Stadia is now officially and permanently available for all applicable Gmail users.

As clarified by a Google Stadia spokesperson speaking to Eurogamer, while the fancy Pro subscription is only free for two months, the basic 1080p/60fps stereo sound version is now free for all permanently.

All you need to do to get your free Google Stadia subscription is have a Gmail address, be in one of the 14 supported countries, and then follow the instructions below.

Head over to the official Google Stadia site.

Download the Stadia app on either iOS or Android.

Play on your laptop, desktop, or Chrome OS tablet with your favourite (HID compliant) USB supported controller or mouse and keyboard.

Play over Wi-Fi on Pixel or on any of the many supported Android phones.

Google Stadia is currently available in Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, and the United States. However, the service is not supported in Hawaii or Guam. Puerto Rico and Alaska are supported.

If you don’t have a Gmail address but want to get in on the Google Stadia action, simply head over to the Gmail site and sign yourself up for one.

Please note that if you’re aiming to get in on the Stadia Pro deal while it’s free, just be aware that there’s a chance you’ll have to provide a valid credit card.

Original article continues below:

Google has made their video game streaming service, Google Stadia, free for two months as a way to battle the daily slog caused by social distancing.

Revealed by Vice President and General Manager of Stadia, Phil Harrison, anyone with a Gmail email address will be able to experience two full months of Google Stadia Pro for nothing at all.

“We’re facing some of the most challenging times in recent memory. Keeping social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and feel isolating,” said Vice President and General Manager of Stadia, Phil Harrison. “Video games can be a valuable way to socialize with friends and family when you’re stuck at home, so we’re giving gamers in 14 countries free access to Stadia for two months. This is starting today and rolling out over the next 48 hours.”

Google Stadia Pro gives players access to nine awesome games for no charge at all including GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection, and Thumper. Check out some more Stadia Pro titles here.

For those who have yet to use Google Stadia, Google has laid out some simple to follow steps: