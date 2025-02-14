Better xCloud lets you play on Xbox Cloud Gaming at a higher bitrate, but there's a catch

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Better xCloud is a browser plugin that makes your Xbox Cloud Gaming experience even better.

Now, in its recent v. 6.4.3 update, you can stream Remote Play at a higher bitrate (>15Mbps), although it doesn’t support streaming Xbox 360 games and apps, a limitation that only Xbox can address.

Better xCloud lets you have control over video bitrate, filters, controller polling rates, and server selection. It’s easy to install through Tampermonkey on browsers like Chrome or Edge and is also compatible with Android devices, Safari, and LG webOS TVs.

The plugin improves streaming quality, particularly for higher resolutions and under weak network conditions to make gameplay clearer. Microsoft has stated they don’t ban users for using such third-party tools, though caution is advised with some features.

Microsoft launched a preview of Xbox Cloud Gaming for Xbox Insiders with a Game Pass Ultimate membership last year. With that, you can stream your own Xbox games directly from your console without the need for installation.

The service may also soon allow users to continue playing purchased games even after they leave Game Pass Ultimate, according to newly discovered code.

The Redmond company has been planning to expand support for streaming via the Xbox app on Windows and launch games from the Store app in the future.