The Bethesda E3 2020 conference has been fully cancelled due to the current world state of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Announced by Bethesda’s senior vice president of communications, Pete Hines, revealed that the Bethesda E3 2020 conference will not be happening in any form, not even digital.

“Given the many challenges we’re facing due to the pandemic, we will not host a digital showcase in June,” Hines tweeted. “We have lots of exciting things to share about our games and look forward to telling you more in the coming months.”

Before the cancellation of the Bethesda E3 2020 conference, fans were looking forward to seeing more of Bethesda’s in-development lineup of games. From the mysterious Ghostwire: Tokyo to Arkane Studios’ intriguing Deathloop all the way to Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6.

Other companies, such as Microsoft’s Xbox, will still be going ahead with digital livestreams for the E3 2020 period. While other companies, such as Ubisoft and Square Enix are currently exploring ways of presenting their E3 lineup to consumers, we should hope to see a bunch of cool video game announcements.