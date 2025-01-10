BestBuy slashes Asus ROG Ally with Z1 Extreme chip by $150 discount

Is an Asus ROG Ally with Z1 Extreme still worth it in 2024?

If you’re looking to purchase an Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming device with an AMD Z1 Extreme chip, now is the best time.

BestBuy is offering a $150 discount on its site for the 7-inch gaming device. Sporting white color, the device supports 1080p resolution in Full HD and 12Hz with 512GB of PCIe 4.0 storage. We’re still unsure of when the deal last, so it’s best to grab it now while it’s available since it’s a big cut from the original $649 price tag.

Launched in 2023, Asus ROG Ally with Z1 Extreme comes with Zen 4 architecture and RDNA3 GPU. It runs Windows 11 Home, has 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and supports gaming services like Steam, Epic Games, and Xbox Game Pass.

It also includes Dolby Atmos audio, Wi-Fi 6E support, and the ability to connect to an external GPU through the ROG XG Mobile interface, despite concerning battery life at 40Wh.

It’s an exciting time to be a handheld gamer. A lot of new techs are coming out in recent months, like PS Portal, but if anything, Asus ROG Ally with Z1 Extreme chip is a whole lot more powerful machinery than Sony’s remote plater.

There are a lot of comparisons you can draw on the line with that, but each depends on your needs. PS Portal has a slightly bigger screen at 8 inches and it gives you cloud PS5 gaming with a DualSense controller.