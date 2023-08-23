PlayStation Portal vs ASUS ROG Ally: Comparing the Specs

The PlayStation Portal Remote Player and the ROG Ally (2023) are two distinct handheld gaming devices, each catering to different gaming preferences and needs.

The PlayStation Portal is designed to provide a seamless PS5 gaming experience on the go, with features like DualSense controller integration and PS5 game compatibility. Its price point makes it an attractive option for PlayStation enthusiasts.

On the other hand, the ROG Ally (2023) is a Windows 11 gaming machine that offers a more versatile gaming experience. With a powerful AMD Ryzen processor, high-refresh-rate display, and compatibility with various gaming platforms like Steam and Xbox Game Pass, it’s a device aimed at gamers looking for a portable PC gaming experience.

Both devices have their unique appeal, and the choice between them will likely come down to individual gaming preferences, budget, and desired features. Here’s a quick comparison table between these two.

Feature PlayStation Portal Remote Player ROG Ally (2023) Operating System Custom OS for PS5 Integration Windows 11 Home Processor Custom Processor for PS5 Games AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme Processor (8-core/16-threads, up to 5.10 GHz boost) Display 8-inch LCD 1080p, 60Hz 7-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 IPS-level, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus™, 500nits brightness Memory TBD 16GB LPDDR5 (6400MT/s dual channel) Storage TBD 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Controls DualSense Controller Experience Gamepad controls, 2 x full-size analog sticks, HD haptics, 6-Axis IMU Audio Standard Audio AI noise-canceling technology, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res certification, 2-speaker system Connectivity Wi-Fi, 3.5MM audio jack Wi-Fi 6E, USB 3.2 Gen2, DisplayPort 1.4, microSD (UHS-II), Bluetooth 5.2 Battery TBD 40WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Weight TBD 608g (1.34 lbs) Unique Features Virtual Touchpad, PS5 Integration Xbox Game Pass Ultimate_3 months, Built-in Fingerprint Sensor, Microsoft Pluton security processor Price $199.99 $599 to $799

