Best Weekly Planner Software: Top 9 For 2025

Staying organized and managing your time effectively is crucial in today’s fast-paced world. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or just someone looking to streamline your daily life, weekly planner software can be a game-changer. These digital tools offer a convenient and efficient way to schedule appointments, track tasks, and prioritize your commitments, all in one centralized location.

Choosing the right weekly planner software can feel overwhelming with so many options available. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the 9 best weekly planner software to use in 2025, taking into account features, usability, and pricing to help you find the perfect fit for your needs.

Which Weekly Planner Software is Right for You?

1. Todoist

Todoist is a powerful task management and to-do list app that also functions as an effective weekly planner. It allows you to create tasks, set deadlines, assign priorities, and collaborate with others. Its clean interface and cross-platform compatibility make it a popular choice for individuals and teams alike. Todoist helps users stay on top of their tasks and deadlines. By offering features like recurring tasks, sub-tasks, and project organization, it empowers users to manage their time effectively and boost productivity.

Key Features:

Task management and scheduling

Collaboration features

Cross-platform compatibility

Project organization

Pricing: Free (limited) / Premium: $4 per month

2. Any.do

Any.do is a versatile planner app that combines a calendar, to-do list, and reminder system in one user-friendly interface. Its unique “Moment” feature helps you plan your day by prompting you to review and schedule your tasks each morning. Any.do simplifies daily planning by integrating seamlessly with your calendar and to-do list. Its intuitive interface and helpful features like location-based reminders ensure that you never miss an important appointment or task.

Key Features:

Calendar integration

To-do list management

Location-based reminders

Daily planning “Moment”

Pricing: Free (limited) / Premium: $5.99 per month

3. Microsoft To Do

Microsoft To Do is a simple yet effective task management app that integrates seamlessly with other Microsoft services like Outlook and Teams. It allows you to create lists, set reminders, and share tasks with others. It is a user-friendly tool for managing tasks and staying organized. Its integration with other Microsoft services, such as Outlook and Teams, streamlines workflow and enhances collaboration. Users can easily create lists, set reminders, and share tasks with others, boosting productivity and efficiency.

Key Features:

Task management and list creation

Integration with Microsoft services

Collaboration features

Simple and intuitive interface

Pricing: Free

4. Google Calendar

Google Calendar is a widely used calendar app that offers robust scheduling and event management features. It allows you to create appointments, set reminders, and share calendars with others. Its integration with other Google services like Gmail and Google Meet makes it a convenient choice for many users. Google Calendar is a versatile tool for managing schedules and events. Its integration with other Google services, such as Gmail and Google Meet, streamlines workflow and enhances collaboration. Users can easily create appointments, set reminders, and share calendars with others, boosting productivity and efficiency.

Key Features:

Appointment scheduling and reminders

Calendar sharing

Integration with Google services

Event management

Pricing: Free

5. TickTick

TickTick is a feature-rich task management app that combines a to-do list, calendar, and habit tracker in one platform. It offers a variety of features like smart lists, location-based reminders, and Pomodoro timer to help you stay focused and productive. TickTick is a comprehensive tool for managing tasks, schedules, and habits. Its advanced features, such as smart lists, location-based reminders, and a Pomodoro timer, empower users to stay focused and productive. By providing a holistic approach to time management, TickTick helps users achieve their goals and improve their overall well-being.

Key Features:

Task management and scheduling

Calendar integration

Habit tracking

Pomodoro timer

Pricing: Free (limited) / Premium: $2.79 per month

6. Notion

Notion is an all-in-one workspace that combines note-taking, project management, and database features. It allows you to create custom dashboards, track tasks, and collaborate with others. Its flexibility and versatility make it a popular choice for individuals and teams looking for a centralized workspace. Notion is a versatile platform for organizing thoughts, projects, and information. Its flexible interface and powerful features, such as custom dashboards and database capabilities, empower users to create personalized workspaces that suit their unique needs. By providing a centralized hub for all their work, Notion helps users stay focused, organized, and productive.

Key Features:

Note-taking and document creation

Project management and task tracking

Database functionality

Collaboration features

Pricing: Free (limited) / Personal Pro: $4 per month

7. Trello

Trello is a visual project management tool that uses a Kanban-style board to organize tasks and projects. It allows you to create cards, add checklists, and assign tasks to team members. Its simple and intuitive interface makes it a popular choice for teams of all sizes. Trello simplifies project management with its visual Kanban-style boards. Its intuitive interface and collaborative features empower teams to organize tasks, track progress, and communicate effectively. By providing a clear overview of project status, Trello helps teams stay on track and achieve their goals.

Key Features:

Kanban-style board for task management

Collaboration features

Checklists and due dates

Customizable workflows

Pricing: Free (limited) / Standard: $5 per month

8. Asana

Asana is a robust project management platform that offers a wide range of features for task tracking, team collaboration, and workflow automation. It allows you to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines, and track progress. Its advanced reporting and analytics capabilities make it a popular choice for larger teams and organizations. Asana is a comprehensive project management platform that streamlines workflows and enhances team collaboration. Its advanced features, such as task tracking, workflow automation, and reporting capabilities, empower teams to manage projects effectively and achieve their goals. By providing a centralized hub for all project-related information, Asana helps teams stay organized, focused, and productive.

Key Features:

Task management and project tracking

Team collaboration and communication

Workflow automation

Reporting and analytics

Pricing: Free (limited) / Premium: $10.99 per month

9. Planable

Planable is a content calendar and collaboration platform designed specifically for social media teams. It allows you to plan, schedule, and publish social media content across multiple platforms. Its visual interface and collaboration features make it a popular choice for social media managers and agencies. Planable simplifies social media management with its intuitive content calendar and collaboration tools. Its visual interface and collaborative features empower social media teams to plan, schedule, and publish content effectively across multiple platforms. By providing a centralized hub for all social media activities, Planable helps teams stay organized, consistent, and engaged with their audience.

Key Features:

Content calendar for social media planning

Collaboration features for social media teams

Scheduling and publishing tools

Visual interface for easy content management

Pricing: Starting at $11 per month

Feature Comparison

Feature Todoist Any.do Microsoft To Do Google Calendar TickTick Notion Trello Asana Planable Task Management Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Calendar No Yes No Yes Yes No No No Yes Collaboration Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

FAQ

