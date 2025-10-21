Top Portfolio Trackers For Smart Investors

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Managing your investment portfolio can be overwhelming, especially with the myriad of investment options available today. Fortunately, the best investment portfolio tracking software in 2025 can simplify this process, providing you with clear insights into your assets, performance, and potential risks. These tools are designed to help both novice and experienced investors make informed decisions and optimize their financial strategies.

Choosing the right portfolio tracker is essential for staying on top of your investments. The ideal software should offer real-time data, comprehensive reporting, and user-friendly interfaces. With the right tools, you can monitor your portfolio’s performance, track asset allocation, and identify opportunities for growth, all in one convenient place.

Which Portfolio Tracker Is Right For You?

Kubera

Kubera is a top-tier portfolio tracking software designed for high-net-worth individuals and families. It excels in aggregating data from various financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, and even cryptocurrency exchanges. Kubera also supports tracking alternative investments like real estate and collectibles, providing a holistic view of your net worth.

Comprehensive Tracking: Aggregates data from various financial institutions.

Aggregates data from various financial institutions. Alternative Investment Support: Tracks real estate, collectibles, and other assets.

Tracks real estate, collectibles, and other assets. Estate Planning Features: Facilitates estate planning with beneficiary designation.

Facilitates estate planning with beneficiary designation. Currency Conversion: Supports multiple currencies for international investments.

Pricing: $150/year

Sharesight

Sharesight is a powerful portfolio tracking tool tailored for investors with international holdings. It automatically tracks dividend income, capital gains, and currency fluctuations across multiple countries and asset classes. Sharesight also offers tax reporting features, making it easier to comply with tax regulations in different jurisdictions.

International Support: Tracks investments across multiple countries and currencies.

Tracks investments across multiple countries and currencies. Automated Dividend Tracking: Automatically records dividend income.

Automatically records dividend income. Tax Reporting: Generates tax reports for various jurisdictions.

Generates tax reports for various jurisdictions. Performance Benchmarking: Compares portfolio performance against industry benchmarks.

Pricing: Free (limited features), paid plans start at $19/month

Personal Capital

Personal Capital is a popular portfolio tracking and financial planning tool that offers both free and premium services. Its free version provides a comprehensive overview of your net worth, asset allocation, and investment performance. Personal Capital also offers personalized financial advice and wealth management services for a fee.

Net Worth Tracking: Provides a comprehensive view of your net worth.

Provides a comprehensive view of your net worth. Asset Allocation Analysis: Analyzes your asset allocation and suggests improvements.

Analyzes your asset allocation and suggests improvements. Retirement Planning Tools: Offers retirement planning calculators and projections.

Offers retirement planning calculators and projections. Fee Analyzer: Analyzes the fees you’re paying on your investments.

Pricing: Free (limited features), wealth management services start at 0.89% AUM

SigFig

SigFig is an automated investment platform that combines portfolio tracking with robo-advisory services. It offers a free portfolio tracker that analyzes your investment performance and identifies potential risks. SigFig also provides automated investment management services for a low fee, helping you build and manage a diversified portfolio.

Automated Investment Management: Provides automated investment management services.

Provides automated investment management services. Portfolio Analysis: Analyzes your portfolio’s performance and risk.

Analyzes your portfolio’s performance and risk. Tax-Loss Harvesting: Automatically harvests tax losses to reduce your tax bill.

Automatically harvests tax losses to reduce your tax bill. Low Fees: Offers low-cost investment management services.

Pricing: Free (portfolio tracker), 0.25% AUM (investment management)

Mint

Mint is a free budgeting and financial management app that also offers basic portfolio tracking features. It allows you to link your investment accounts and track your asset allocation and performance. While Mint’s portfolio tracking capabilities are limited compared to dedicated investment tools, it’s a convenient option for users who want to manage their finances in one place.

Budgeting Tools: Offers budgeting and expense tracking features.

Offers budgeting and expense tracking features. Bill Payment Reminders: Sends reminders for upcoming bill payments.

Sends reminders for upcoming bill payments. Credit Score Monitoring: Monitors your credit score and alerts you to changes.

Monitors your credit score and alerts you to changes. Basic Portfolio Tracking: Tracks your investment performance and asset allocation.

Pricing: Free

Quicken

Quicken is a comprehensive personal finance software that offers robust portfolio tracking features. It allows you to track your investments, manage your budget, and pay your bills all in one place. Quicken also offers tax reporting features and integrates with various financial institutions.

Comprehensive Financial Management: Manages your investments, budget, and bills.

Manages your investments, budget, and bills. Tax Reporting: Generates tax reports for various jurisdictions.

Generates tax reports for various jurisdictions. Investment Tracking: Tracks your investment performance and asset allocation.

Tracks your investment performance and asset allocation. Bill Payment: Pays your bills online.

Pricing: Starts at $34.99/year

Morningstar Portfolio Manager

Morningstar Portfolio Manager is a free portfolio tracking tool that provides in-depth analysis and research on investments. It allows you to track your portfolio’s performance, analyze your asset allocation, and access Morningstar’s independent research and ratings on stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs.

In-Depth Research: Provides access to Morningstar’s independent research and ratings.

Provides access to Morningstar’s independent research and ratings. Portfolio Analysis: Analyzes your portfolio’s performance and asset allocation.

Analyzes your portfolio’s performance and asset allocation. Investment Tracking: Tracks your investment performance and asset allocation.

Tracks your investment performance and asset allocation. Free to Use: Offers a free version with comprehensive features.

Pricing: Free

Yahoo Finance Portfolio

Yahoo Finance Portfolio is a free portfolio tracking tool that offers real-time stock quotes, news, and analysis. It allows you to track your investments, create watchlists, and monitor your portfolio’s performance. Yahoo Finance Portfolio is a convenient option for investors who want to stay informed about the market.

Real-Time Quotes: Provides real-time stock quotes and news.

Provides real-time stock quotes and news. Portfolio Tracking: Tracks your investment performance and asset allocation.

Tracks your investment performance and asset allocation. Watchlists: Creates watchlists to monitor specific stocks and investments.

Creates watchlists to monitor specific stocks and investments. Free to Use: Offers a free version with comprehensive features.

Pricing: Free

Google Finance

Google Finance offers basic portfolio tracking features integrated with its broader financial news and data platform. Users can create portfolios, track performance, and access real-time market data. While not as feature-rich as dedicated portfolio trackers, it provides a simple and accessible solution for casual investors.

Portfolio Tracking: Tracks investment performance and asset allocation.

Tracks investment performance and asset allocation. Market Data: Provides real-time market data and news.

Provides real-time market data and news. Integration with Google Ecosystem: Integrates with other Google services.

Integrates with other Google services. Free to Use: Offers a free version with basic features.

Pricing: Free

Tips

Consider Your Needs: Evaluate your investment goals, portfolio size, and technical expertise when choosing a portfolio tracker.

Evaluate your investment goals, portfolio size, and technical expertise when choosing a portfolio tracker. Look for Integration: Ensure the software integrates with your existing financial accounts and institutions.

Ensure the software integrates with your existing financial accounts and institutions. Prioritize Security: Choose a platform with robust security measures to protect your financial data.

Choose a platform with robust security measures to protect your financial data. Test Before Committing: Take advantage of free trials or demos to test different software before making a purchase.

Streamline Your Finances With Portfolio Trackers

The right investment portfolio tracking software can make a significant difference in managing your finances effectively. By providing clear insights into your assets and performance, these tools empower you to make informed decisions and achieve your financial goals.

FAQ

What is investment portfolio tracking software?

Investment portfolio tracking software is a tool that helps investors monitor and manage their investments by providing real-time data, performance analysis, and reporting features.

How much does portfolio tracking software cost?

The cost of portfolio tracking software varies, with some offering free versions with limited features, while others charge monthly or annual fees for premium services.

Can I track alternative investments with portfolio tracking software?

Yes, some portfolio tracking software supports tracking alternative investments like real estate, collectibles, and cryptocurrencies.

Is portfolio tracking software secure?

Reputable portfolio tracking software employs robust security measures to protect your financial data, including encryption and multi-factor authentication.

What are the benefits of using portfolio tracking software?

Benefits include real-time data, comprehensive reporting, improved decision-making, and simplified tax reporting.

Feature Comparison

Feature Kubera Sharesight Personal Capital SigFig Mint Net Worth Tracking Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

| Asset Allocation | Yes

